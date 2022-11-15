Perhaps one of the most mentally stimulating exercises around, trail running forces the athlete to pay attention to where they're stepping. Terrain constantly changes, with loose rocks and other hazards sneaking their way into a runner's path at a moment's notice, capable of resulting in catastrophe if reaction times aren't quick enough.
This is one reason why I love trail running – the rush that comes with it. Dodging obstacles and adjusting each step with every turn.
Running one of my favorite loops around Garden of the Gods this past weekend, I was doing just that – stepping over roots and sliding across rocky surfaces as I pushed for a new PR on a Strava segment. It was then that I encountered something I wasn't expecting – giant piles of horse feces covering the trail.
I leapt over the first pile and then the second, and was then stopped by a distracted tourist trying to scrap horse poop from a third pile off the bottom of their shoe while standing in the middle of the trail. Normally, I'd be a bit peeved by someone blocking the single track, but I knew it wasn't their fault. It was the fault of an inconsiderate horseback rider that failed to clean up their mess.
Per the City of Colorado Springs: "It is unlawful for any person to allow any animal over which the person has control to defecate upon any park land without the excrement being removed by the person in control of the animal from the park and disposed of properly."
In plenty of articles I've published, I've covered why it's so important for pet owners to pick up after their dogs. The same goes for horseback riders, too.
Not only can horse poop pollute the environment (carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus present in the feces can be particularly problematic), it also makes the trail unsightly for passersby. Or encourages passersby to walk around the poop en masse, contributing to additional trail erosion.
In the case of the tourist I passed scraping horse poop off of their shoe, they were undoubtedly annoyed (at the least) about the same thing I was. And for the issue to be present at one of Colorado Springs' most beloved attractions – that's certainly not putting the best foot forward.
As I completed my five-mile out-and-back run, I started counting the piles, eventually reaching more than a dozen spots where horse poop literally covered the path.
Just because it might be inconvenient to clean-up after a horse, doesn't mean it's fine to leave a mess behind. Please – horseowners and horseback riders – follow the principles of leave no trace and clean up after your pet.
Editor's Note: According to a 2021 article from The Colorado Springs Gazette, "Under the commercial agreement with the city, [the commercial horseback guide that offers rides in the park] is required to scoop poop after every 40 rides, which equates to the job being done "several times a day." This OutThere Colorado editorial is not meant to imply that this group is doing an inadequate job or that this system does not work, but rather bring attention to the large amount of horse poop on popular trails at this popular destination during a crowded weekend day – regardless of who's horse the poop is coming from.
Editor's Note II: Rules vary by location. Some places don't require horse poop to be scooped, but most major trails around Colorado seem to have a rule in place. Some spots also only require owners to "scatter" the poop instead of scooping, though that typically isn't the case in Colorado Springs. Check the rules of the trail before bringing your horse to the trail.
