Colorado's green and white mountain-themed license plates might be a beloved classic, but one auto enthusiast's idea would mean adopting an entirely new color – black.
In a petition on Change.org, Jordan Shaw suggests that Colorado offers a 'blackout' option for plates with a black background, very dark grey mountains, and white lettering. The plate would be meant to appeal to auto enthusiasts – aesthetically appealing with a clean-cut look. The white on black nature of the plate also makes the text highly visible.
In order for the plate to be created, interest must be shown toward the design in a crowded field of other contenders competing for required legislative action.
As of June 27, roughly 1,500 people have signed the Change.org petition calling for the change. Not a fan of the 'blackout' plates – don't worry, this is only asking for the option to be offered, not a full switch.
See the design and full petition here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
No.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.