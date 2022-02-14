A recent Colorado Court of Appeals case has brought light to an ongoing dispute that has pit the state's private landowners against river recreators for decades.
The appeal was filed by Plaintiff Roger Hill, who originally sued landowners Mark Everett Warsewa and Linda Joseph after they threw rocks at him while he waded on a portion of the Arkansas river that passed through their property in 2012.
"Hill maintains that “the disputed portion of the bed of the Arkansas River is public land owned by the State of Colorado and held in trust for the people of Colorado by virtue of it being navigable for title when Colorado became a state," the appeal reads.
The question seems simple – are floaters and fisherman allowed to recreate on portions of state-owned rivers that pass through privately-owned land? Yes and no.
Though all natural rivers in Colorado are considered public, according to the state's constitution, riverbeds can still be considered privately owned. Stepping foot on a privately owned riverbed could result in trespassing charges.
In many states, navigability is the deciding factor.
"Navigability is a matter of federal law, and encompasses those rivers that were “used, or [were] susceptible of being used, in their ordinary condition, as highways for commerce, over which trade and travel are or may be conducted in the customary modes of trade and travel on water,"" the appeal reads.
Hill's argues that the portion of the Arkansas River that he was wading on was 'navigable at statehood,' making it public land owned by the state.
"Thus, he, as a member of the public, is not trespassing by wading on the riverbed. He therefore requests a declaratory judgment to that effect, as well as injunctive relief preventing the Warsewa defendants from treating him as a trespasser," it said.
The appeal concluded that "[...] it cannot be said that the law as it stands now unequivocally bars Hill’s claim."
As a result, the appeal was approved for further proceedings.
The issue of public access on rivers has a long history in Colorado. An early example occurred in 1979 when three rafters were convicted of third-degree criminal trespassing after floating through a privately-owned ranch.
To mitigate complaints by landowners and recreators over the years, the state established a taskforce to address landowner versus recreator disputes.
"Rafting and fishing on Colorado’s rivers are activities that define the healthy outdoors lifestyle that many residents enjoy, and these pursuits are also financially beneficial to the people of Colorado. Private landowners invest untold sums into maintaining and enhancing the waterways that run through their lands," the River Access Dispute Resolution Task Force online description reads.
"And more tourists come to Colorado to raft than in any other state; this activity alone generates $132 million per year in revenue. It is in the interest of the entire state that landowners and rafters have a means of resolving their disputes in a manner that keeps waterways open to rafting while respecting the interests and investments of private landowners," it said.
If future proceedings rule in Hill's favor, the case could be precedent setting.
