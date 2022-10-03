Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle.
At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries to his hand, arm, and chest. The chest wounds came from the bear holding the man to the ground.
Upon his arrival at the hospital, hospital staff notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife that they were treating someone with injuries related to a bear attack.
Wildlife officers made it to the scene of the attack at about 2 AM, though they were unable to locate the bear. It was unclear if any of the bullets the man fired had hit the bear, with heavy rain likely washing away any potential evidence of blood at the scene. A drone with infrared sensors was also used to search for the bear, though this also yielded no results.
The victim was released from the hospital on Sunday morning and is recovering.
This is the second bear attack that has taken place in the town of New Castle this year. The first attack took place when a woman went out to close her hot tub lid late at night. A bear jumped down from a tree and struck the woman, severely lacerating her arm. That bear was euthanized, along with one of her three cubs. The two surviving cubs were taken to a rehabilitation center for evaluation.
It's important for Colorado's residents to do what they can to prevent negative bear-human interactions. In rural, mountainous places, this can be difficult, though attacks are rare. The simplest thing to do to keep wildlife out of the yard is to remove possible attractants, such as trash, dirty grills, bird seed, and standing water.
The population of New Castle is 4,518 residents, with this town located about six miles west of Glenwood Springs.
