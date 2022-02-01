On the morning of February 1, multiple buildings, including a school and several businesses, were evacuated in Boulder, Colorado as authorities searched for a "wanted man." The situation has since been resolved, with police still in the area of Boulder's University Hill for several hours as their investigation into the case continues.
Following an afternoon press conference related to the matter, here's what we know:
Authorities sought to arrest a male suspect, later identified as Matthew Christopher Harris, approximately 31, following the January 31 discovery of an 800-page manifesto that included what authorities described as "threats" and a "level of violence [...] that was so alarming."
“Upon reviewing parts of the manifesto, we identified thousands of references to violence, stating things such as killing, death, murder, shootings, bombs, schoolyard massacre in Boulder and phrases like ‘burn and attack Boulder outside of the university,’” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference held on Tuesday.
This morning, a search warrant was applied for and obtained, with officers then attempting to make contact with Harris.
At this time, a number of buildings around the 900 block of Broadway were evacuated, including businesses, fraternities and sororities, and University Hill Elementary School. A shelter-in-place was also issued for some homes via a reverse 911 message.
Crisis negotiation teams were able to reach Harris by phone. After further conversation with negotiators, officers were able to safely apprehend Harris around 11:07 AM, roughly three hours after the incident started.
Boulder Police said the length of the situation was not due to the hostility of the suspect, but due to an abundance of caution. This time allowed them to set up a perimeter and conduct evacuations, as well as confirm potential state-level charges.
Matthew Christopher Harris had been working at California's UCLA, where he started in 2019 as a postdoctoral fellow, according to The News & Observer. His focus was reportedly on "philosophy of race, personal identity, and related issues in philosophy of mind."
According to the LA Times, Harris sent the manifesto and a video that referenced a mass shooting to members of the university's philosophy department on Monday.
Harris also attempted to buy an unknown handgun in Jefferson County on November 2, but was denied the purchase. It is believed that he may have been denied the purchase due to a national database list from California that included a provision stating he was not allowed to purchase or possess a firearm. This remains under investigation.
The Boulder Police Department plans to continue their search of Harris' apartment.
It is believed Harris had a connection to Boulder, but authorities can't confirm what that is at this time. The local police had previously been in contact with Harris in October, though that did not result in any charges.
United States Attorney Cole Finegan stated that because an investigation remains underway, not much information can be released at this time.
It was noted that Harris is facing state charges and that the possibility of federal charges exists.
