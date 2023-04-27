Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

According to the Denver Police Department, a shooting took place on the 2300 block of Steele Street, which is in the area of Denver Zoo, City Park, City Park Golf Course, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Authorities did clarify that the shooting did not occur at the zoo, but closer to the area of 23rd and Colorado Boulevard.

Reported to the public at 2:50 PM on April 27, one victim was located. Their conditions was said to be unknown.

Officers are working to pull together details about a possible suspect.

No threat to the public is believed to exist at this time. The case is under investigation.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

