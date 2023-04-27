According to the Denver Police Department, a shooting took place on the 2300 block of Steele Street, which is in the area of Denver Zoo, City Park, City Park Golf Course, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Authorities did clarify that the shooting did not occur at the zoo, but closer to the area of 23rd and Colorado Boulevard.
Reported to the public at 2:50 PM on April 27, one victim was located. Their conditions was said to be unknown.
Officers are working to pull together details about a possible suspect.
No threat to the public is believed to exist at this time. The case is under investigation.
