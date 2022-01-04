Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has purchased the Colorado Clays shooting park to be managed as a state recreation area, according to an announcement from the organization on Tuesday.
Colorado Clays, located north of Denver, caters to both competitive and recreational shooters and offers the region's widest variety of clay target shooting, CPW reported.
“This ties directly into our mission to provide safe, responsible and accessible recreational sport shooting opportunities and education,” said CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie in a news release. “We look forward to a seamless transition out there, as the public will continue to enjoy the offerings they previously had available to them at Colorado Clays.”
There are 10 100-yard rifle lanes and 10 25-yard handgun lanes on the property, which have natural ventilation and individual shooting stalls.
The range was purchased using grant money issued to CPW by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through its Office of Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Programs, according to the release.
The interactive map below shows other CPW managed shooting ranges found around the state.
