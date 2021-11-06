A juvenile was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the leg at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs.
The shooting occurred between 2 AM and 2:30 AM, at the 2300 block of Old Stage Road.
Apparently, the child was with their family in a vehicle when the shooting happened, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Colorado Springs Police Department initially responded to a hospital where the victim was being treated, but the case was handed off to El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives.
"We believe this is an isolated incident with no known threat to the community," El Paso County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Deborah Mynatt said in a news release.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 719-520-6666.
(1) comment
What are people doing out there in the middle of the night? Driving is more dangerous then. Are people camping in vehicles on the road?
