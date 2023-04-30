Detectives from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that was reported at the Budweiser Events Center, known as The Ranch, in Loveland on Saturday night, according to a Sunday news release.
The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of a shooting at approximately 11:45 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered multiple shell casings, according to officials.
The events center was then placed on a security hold while law enforcement preformed a sweep of the area. Deputies were able to determine that the shots may have come from a dark-colored sedan, based on their initial investigation.
"Deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling north on Fairgrounds Avenue. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which stopped in the 6400 block of South County Road 5 in Windsor. The driver exited and ran away on foot," the release said.
The sheriff's office was able to locate the suspect, who was hiding in a field, using an aerial drone. Investigators also discovered a handgun in the man's vehicle.
The suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Jesse Valdez, was taken into custody.
"Deputies learned that Valdez was associated with a group involved in disturbances throughout the evening at a mixed martial arts event at The Ranch," according to the release.
Valdez reportedly had an active warrant for:
- Vehicular Eluding (F5)
- Obstructing Government Operations (M3)
- Third Degree Criminal Trespass (PO1)
- Driving Motor Vehicle While License Under Restraint - Suspended/Revoked/Denied
Further possible charges have not yet been announced. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Investigator Lance Cartrite at 970-498-5560.
“We work hard to create a safe environment at The Ranch, and we absolutely will not tolerate behavior that endangers patrons and disrupts events,” said Lieutenant Brad Harkin, who leads operations at the event complex. “I’m extremely grateful that nobody was hurt, and I sincerely appreciate the collaborative efforts of our first responders who sprang into action to keep patrons safe.”
