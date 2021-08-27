"If [the] law was followed, tragedies like this would not happen. Slow down, pay attention, and move over!" wrote Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Facebook following a major accident that shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 near Georgetown on Thursday. Images from the scene show a heavily damaged semi-truck and a pick-up that is nearly unrecognizable.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer was broken down on the shoulder of the road when the vehicle was struck. The person operating the pickup was taken away from the scene in a helicopter with critical injuries.
While impairment or excessive speed were not suspected as reasons for the crash, warnings from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office imply that the at-fault driver failed to give the vehicle in the shoulder enough space while passing.
The crash was reported at 1:45 PM, closing down eastbound traffic at mile marker 231, which is three miles east of Georgetown. Lanes reopened at 6:55 PM after the extended closure.
If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, move over and give them space – especially on winding mountain highways where speeds are high. Accidents like this are very preventable when drivers are acting responsibly.
When there is a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, please make every effort to slow down, move over and not hit it.
If you see a vehicle on the shoulder, let the car on your right to merge into the left lane ahead of you.
There’s no reason not to.
