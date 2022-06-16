"Please avoid Section 16 trail until it is safe again," wrote El Paso County Search and Rescue, reminding the public that the popular Colorado Springs trail remains closed following a massive landslide that took place over Memorial Day weekend.
As additional images of the North Cheyenne Cañon area landslide have been released, the scale of the landslide has become more clear, as well as the risks that could be associated with traveling on the now-closed trail. Images show a large swath of mountain slope that is now bare. Many of the rocks and trees in this area tumbled down the mountainside, ultimately blocking a trail and destroying a bridge. Boulders that fell were described as 'trailer-sized,' with the damage created by the slide estimated to be 75 feet wide and hundreds of vertical feet.
According to the US Forest Service, several large boulders are still sitting at the top of the slide with the potential to fall. Even a small rock falling down a slope and hitting someone can be deadly.
It is advised that the public avoid this trail, which has been closed as the situation is being assessed. Here's a list of three nearby trails to consider in the meantime.
Want to learn more about why rockslides are more common during the spring in Colorado? Click here.
(1) comment
Fortunate no one was hurt or worse.
Water and gravity always have their way eventually.
