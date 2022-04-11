Deer

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to a call in Morrison on Monday after reports came in about a deer covered in large, wart-like growths.

Officers determined that the growths were cutaneous fibromas, commonly known as deer warts. The condition is caused by the deer papilloma virus, which is transmitted through insect bites or direct contact with other infected deer.

"Deer fibromas can last for weeks to months and can get quite large, but most will eventually regress and heal completely without treatment. Once the growths are healed, the deer has lifelong resistance to future infections by this virus," CPW said in a report

In rare cases, large warts can cause issues with vision, breathing, eating, or walking. Officers on Monday observed the deer to ensure that it was not debilitated by the growths. 

"The deer is walking around fine, eating fresh green-up and acting like a deer. We are letting it be for now and just monitoring," the department said in a tweet. 

Though the most obvious effect of the virus is admittedly "unsightly," it is not serious and can not be transmitted to humans or livestock, according to CPW. 

