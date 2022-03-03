Sometimes, a goofy beer name can seem to make a good beer taste even better – until the subject behind the goofy beer name decides to invade a sovereign country, resulting in many deaths and sparking worldwide protest.
According to an announcement from Denver's Call to Arms Brewing Company, they'll be re-branding their popular 'Shirtless Putin' beer series to avoid this option being "misconstrued as supporting the Russian president or his actions." The announcement goes on to state that the brewery stands with the Ukrainian people.
"When we first introduced the 'Shirtless Putin' series in 2016, it was intended as a pointed criticism of Russian propaganda," said the brewery.
One common tactic used in the Russian propaganda effort is the portrayal of their leader as a sort of overtly masculine demigod, more than once sans shirt.
Call to Arms noted a "fun-first" mentality that exists in the brewing industry, often a mentality that inspires breweries around the country to strive for goofy and creative beer names, sometimes political and sometimes a reference to pop culture.
"In light of the escalating war taking place in Ukraine, all jokes aside, this is a serious matter, and [we] have decided to re-brand 'Shirtless Putin Catchin' Rays," said the brewery of their popular 'Shirtless Putin' series variety. "While we haven't yet settled on a new name for our Dark Czech Lager, we have begun the re-branding process."
Some online commenters suggested that the beer series be named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has received international praise for his courage and steadfast behavior during the invasion of his country.
As Call to Arms Brewing sells through their current stock, they'll be donating $1 from every six-pack to UNICEF's children of Ukraine fund.
The 'Shirtless Putin' imagery has become a meme in recent years, with many photos of the Russian leader circulating the web that depict him shirtless while participating in various activities, such as horseback riding, hunting, or fishing. A 2018 Business Insider article quoted Putin defending his oft-shirtless appearance, stating "I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that."
While there might not be anything wrong with enjoying a shirtless vacation, Putin has drawn extreme criticism on a worldwide scale over his decision to invade Ukraine. Many industries continue to cut ties with Russia in protest of the attack.
How about, "Crazy despot"?
