Some officers from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office have a new way to patrol the slopes at Purgatory ski resort this year. The office announced in a Facebook post earlier this month that they have purchased four 'ski-bikes' to help make their response on the slopes more efficient.
In a report by KOB, investigator with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office Frank Sandoval said, “They get 6,000 people a day up there [...to the resort] sometimes and it’s a way for us to put law enforcement up there. We can have guys up there throughout the day and respond to calls, its quicker and safer for the public for us to be there.”
The bikes were purchased from a slopes-sports gear company called SkiByk. Officers now have access to the SB200 model.
"The SB200 will take your SkiBiking to the next level…with full air, hi/lo Compression and rebound for both the front fork and rear shock…the SB200 can take whatever you throw at it and come back for more. No Limits to edge control on the steeps, No Limits on ripping up the jumps and the trees and No Limits on carving up the groomers," the SkiByk website reads.
According to SkiByk's website, ski bikes retail for between $1,100 to $1,549 depending on the model.
