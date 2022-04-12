An Adams County Sheriff's Deputy used his own vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70 late Monday night, according to a report from the Adam's County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11 PM, deputies were contacted by Colorado State Patrol troopers for assistance after seeing the driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70, near Dear Trail.
"There were over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong way driver approached. One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harms way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit," the sheriff's office said.
Both vehicles slid nearly 140 feet upon colliding, eventually hitting a stopped semi truck. Fortunately, no one involved was seriously injured by the crash.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Public Information Officer, the driver was an elderly man who was confused when he got on the interstate. At this time, no arrests have been made in this incident.
"We are thankful that the only casualties were the vehicles involved. There is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost.
(1) comment
Hope they take his license away and never give it back.
