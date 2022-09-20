A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of Ripple Creek pass early on Monday, September 12. They were gathering the last of their sheep, when the herder went alone to gather a small group. They had reportedly agreed to meet back at the corrals at noon.
"The herder never showed up. Ward and his other sheepherders looked for the missing herder all afternoon and into the night. Ward reported him missing at 8:30 PM Monday night. The search was put together by Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Tuesday morning and Classic helicopter was called in to assist," the release said.
Later on Tuesday, crews located the herder roughly 15 miles from where he was last seen, down by the Williams Fork River near Indian Run.
"Working as a team allows Rio Blanco County department heads to make quick decisions and also allowing county employees to assist in an emergency situation makes this County a strong team; such as having an interpreter readily available to be able to talk to the other sheepherders who only spoke Spanish," officials said.
