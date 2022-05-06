A big opportunity will soon be available for Coloradans ready to take their business idea to the next level.
Applications are now open for the Greater Colorado Pitch Series (GCPS), an event where rural Colorado business owners are able to present in front of investors with the goal of aquiring funding.
"GCPS opens the door for Rural Colorado businesses of all shapes, sizes, and stages to receive funding. So far, over seven million dollars have been invested through the event, with winners ranging from software to cooperative farming. We use distinct funding tracks and types of capital to accelerate growth for startup companies of all types," the GCPS website said.
In 2021, eight finalists received with over $5 million in funding from GCPS investors, with investments ranging from $50,000 to more than $2 million, according to the event's website.
"In addition to the four capital tracks, business experts with diverse backgrounds; mentors, marketing specialists, industry leaders, as well as general audience attendees (both online and in-person) will be invited to join in the judging process and connect pitch participants with resources and connections through the platform, so even pitch participants who do not win their track receive invaluable support by participating in the event," GCPS said.
This year, the event will take place on July 12. Applications must be submitted by June 10 at midnight and can be found here.
