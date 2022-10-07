One restaurant owner in Colorado Springs is taking a rather aggressive approach toward combating negative reviews received online.
Dozo Sushi owner Jae Cho is starting to become known for his fiesty, sometimes vulgar, responses to negative remarks found on review sites online.
Here are a few examples of the negative reviews left by customers on Yelp, with the owner's response:
Review: "Went for lunch today with my son. We ordered bento boxes and a cucumber salad. Cucumber salad was decent but the bentos were terrible. The beef was boiled in a sweet sauce, sushi came with no ginger or wasabi, i think tempura was supposed to come wIth it but didn't. The bathrooms smelled of sewage, the staff was super slow, the owner was screaming at everyone. It was quite unpleasant! I know this place has been only open for a week but it needs a lot of work. Hopefully they will get it there."
Response: "Thanks A*s train. I’ll keep that in mind"
–––
Review: "Came in on my honeymoon with my wife. We were late getting everything done and rushed to the restaurant by 830 seeing it closed at 9. We planned our order ahead to be nice to the kitchen. Upon walking in we were rudely greeted by the staff that the restaurant was closed at 830 despite the open sign being in, the door unlocked, and people still eating and the website saying it closes at 9. Maybe speak with your employees about turning away business especially to a couple on their honeymoon."
Response: "Listen slop***uts, we stop seating at 8:30. Should have made a reservation or called ahead. If you were on your honeymoon and called ahead, we would have treated you extra and stayed open late. Instead you lie and say that we were rude? Who doesn’t call ahead and expects to get seated when a sushi restaurant takes at least 30 minutes to prepare your food. It’s even worse that it’s your honeymoon and you didn’t prepare. More fine dining restaurants have to put up with people like you and it’s sad. Btw did you get laid that night? I mean it was your honeymoon.??..Enquiring minds wanna know."
–––
Review: "Waiter was not helpful at all & 3 sushi rolls & crab Rangoons cost me $33.. I only came here cause my usual spot was closed today. But I'm never coming back here, too pricey & service sucked"
Response: "I am very very sorry that Kum and go was closed and you couldn’t get your gas and sushi combo Because what you paid is actually a steel. How would you like the waiter to help you out more next time? Do you want him to tuck you in at Night also? Maybe leave your number next time in he’ll do it. Who knows?"
–––
Review: "The food was great. The attitude towards children was not. I am a server myself and have 3 children. Two of which are adults now and my newest is one. I have ALWAYS taken my children out to eat and instilled great behavior and politeness. The attitude from the beginning not just by the staff but customers was appalling. I was very disappointed. We were all children at one point. If you don't want to be around children stay home because I sure as hell am not going to be sheltering mine."
Response: "Looks like you forgot to teach them THIS time!
I know kids cry. We get that. Yours were screaming the, clap, whole, clap, damn, clap, time! We SHOULD have said something after the second complaint came in to move tables but we did nothing. We said nothing and just smiled and acted like your kids were smiling and well behaved. If you at LEAST tried to calm them down then we would not have this conversation. I now feel even worse that the customers were giving you a hard time. I mean I feel bad for them not you.
Instead you LIE like a fly with a booger in your eye saying that the staff said something to you. We said nothing. Shame on me for not saying something earlier to you. You need to realize that other people are spending money just like you To dine out in a comfortable, pleasant environment. Instead you choose to leave a review based on the customers dirty looks and comments. Shame on you lady. Maybe it’s time to look in the mirror and stop blaming others. Mic drop."
Similar responses from the owner can also be found on Google. Here's a look at a couple of those:
Review: "Worst service, first of all, we entered to place a to-go order, and immediately as we walked in, they were staring at us because we were wearing gym outfits. After all, we just got done with a family hike. None of the servers wanted to pay attention even though they only had three tables seated. The place was pretty empty. It took 1 hour to get our order, 1 HOUR for sushi!!! Water was not offered, and the servers never came to us to let us know an update on the order. I’m sure the food will be delicious, and I can’t take from them, but I will never go back here; my money is just as good as anyone else dress nice."
–––
Review: "I’m asking you NOT to go to this establishment simply because of the owners disgusting and unprofessional responses to any criticism left here. Just look for yourself. It’s absolutely mind blowing. I will never give you my business and I will let everyone know at my job (working with veterans) how disgusting you are. You should be ashamed. You were blasted on FB tonight by another unhappy customer through the Calling all Foodies group. Good job buddy…"
Response: "Please do that. Help us weed out Karens like yourself. Say hello to the vets for me and Thank you to all the Vets and Military service men and women out there!"
–––
It's worth noting that the restaurant has 4.5 stars overall on Yelp with more than 100 reviews, the vast majority of which are overwhelming positive.
The ratings for Dozo are better yet on Google, where the restaurant has 4.7 stars with more than 400 reviews.
Some patrons even state that the owner's response to the negative reviews is a positive, including one Google Reviewer that wrote: "Would like to start by saying what brought us to try this place was the fact that the owner responds to his own google reviews and some of his response are GREAT! He responds to the negatives ones that I feel are not valid negative reviews!!"
It seems like this sushi spot is a good place to add to any Colorado Springs restaurant list, but if you're going to say something negative about your experience online, be prepared to back it up.
Read more Yelp reviews of this restaurant here and find Google Reviews here.
I've also been turned away at a restaurant fifteen minutes before closing time. If you say you're open till 9 then you should seat people until then and realize you're going to be there later. If you want to be finished by 9, then state a closing hour of 8!
I have never seen such rude retorts to negative reviews in my life. This automatically turns me off to wanting to go to that restaurant.
