According to the US Drought Monitor, approximately 5.81 percent of Colorado is experiencing 'extreme' or 'exceptional' drought – the two most serious of four tiers. Meanwhile, 91.5 percent of the state is experiencing drought at some level.
While both of these numbers represent a week-over-week uptick by about one percent, respectively, the biggest increase in drought severity during over the past week was seen in a shift from the first to second severity tier. Roughly 8 percent of land around the state shifted from the first to second stage of drought. This points to drier conditions becoming more widespread.
See additional updates on drought here.
