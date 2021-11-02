California wildlife officials are investigating a situation where a severed bear's head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton, California.
The discovery was made near baseball fields at the family park on Friday and it remains unclear who put the head in the tree. The rest of the bear has not been found.
It is also unclear whether or not this is evidence of a poaching crime. Assuming a human placed the head, the only crime currently known to have taken place would be improper disposal of an animal carcass, which is punishable by a $250 fine if it's a first-time offense.
Images from the scene appear to show that the bear species is a black bear.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.