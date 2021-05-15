Damage to vehicles expected as severe thunderstorm warning is issued in Colorado

Photo Credit: Mark Byzewski (Flickr).

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central and southern Colorado Saturday afternoon.

Those under the thunderstorm watch are Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers, and Pueblo counties. The counties are in portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado.

The severe thunderstorm watch warns of large hail of 2 inches or more in diameter, wind gusts of 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is possible in Colorado's eastern plains, meteorologists say.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along the eastern mountains, Palmer Divide, and Raton Mesa Saturday afternoon before spreading east and southeast through late Saturday.

The severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 PM Saturday. 

Frequent cloud to ground lightning have been reported Saturday during these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Click here for a statewide look at a weather forecast from the National Weather Service throughout Colorado.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.