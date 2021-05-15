The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central and southern Colorado Saturday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 10 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/NAtPz7oKui— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 15, 2021
Those under the thunderstorm watch are Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers, and Pueblo counties. The counties are in portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
The severe thunderstorm watch warns of large hail of 2 inches or more in diameter, wind gusts of 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall. A brief tornado is possible in Colorado's eastern plains, meteorologists say.
Thunderstorms will continue to develop and intensify across far southern CO, along the NM/CO border, over the next couple of hours. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TvPru24FLw— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 15, 2021
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along the eastern mountains, Palmer Divide, and Raton Mesa Saturday afternoon before spreading east and southeast through late Saturday.
The severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 PM Saturday.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning have been reported Saturday during these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A strong thunderstorm is tracking across the southeast portion of the Denver metro. Penny sized hail possible across southern Arapahoe county as this storm moves slowly to the east! Please send us any hail and wind reports you have! #cowx https://t.co/EHkGo1GDjn— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 15, 2021
