According to the National Weather Service, big spring snow is expected to continue to hit Colorado, mostly centered on central mountain peaks in the area of the Continental Divide.
Between Thursday morning and Friday at 6 p.m., up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land on peaks east of Estes Park, stretching down toward Winter Park, and south of I-70 in the area of Mount Evans. While peaks elsewhere in the state are expected to get snow during this period, totals will be lower elsewhere. That being said, a foot of snow may still fall in the mountains just northeast of Silverton and on Pikes Peak.
See this depicted on the map below:
In places not cold enough to get snow, Coloradans should expect plenty of precipitation. For much of the Centennial State, a cooler, rainy weekend is ahead.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
I believe there may be a typo in this article. The CD is WEST (not east) of Estes Park and those peaks would be in RMNP according to the map shown with the expected snowfall totals listed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.