Spring Skiing Photo Credit: stockstudioX (iStock).

Photo Credit: stockstudioX (iStock).

 stockstudioX

According to the National Weather Service, big spring snow is expected to continue to hit Colorado, mostly centered on central mountain peaks in the area of the Continental Divide.

Between Thursday morning and Friday at 6 p.m., up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land on peaks east of Estes Park, stretching down toward Winter Park, and south of I-70 in the area of Mount Evans. While peaks elsewhere in the state are expected to get snow during this period, totals will be lower elsewhere. That being said, a foot of snow may still fall in the mountains just northeast of Silverton and on Pikes Peak.

See this depicted on the map below:

Map: National Weather Service.

Map: National Weather Service.

In places not cold enough to get snow, Coloradans should expect plenty of precipitation. For much of the Centennial State, a cooler, rainy weekend is ahead.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Fireman6c
Fireman6c

I believe there may be a typo in this article. The CD is WEST (not east) of Estes Park and those peaks would be in RMNP according to the map shown with the expected snowfall totals listed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.