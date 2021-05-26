Another round of wild weather is expected to hit across northeast and southeast Colorado on Wednesday and it's likely to pack a punch.
Severe thunderstorms moving eastward across parts of the state could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing early this evening.
"Storms may become severe this afternoon with large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds to 70 mph and isolated tornadoes," the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook for the region.
Severe weather is likely this afternoon across far northeast Colorado. The primary threat will be large hail, but tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will also be possible. Storms should fire by the mid-afternoon and track quickly to the east. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0fdJARw5mD— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 26, 2021
These northeast and north-central area storms will form between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. especially across Logan, Phillips, and Sedgwick counties.
The highest chance for severe weather in the southeast is in the forecast from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for areas along and northeast of La Junta to the Springfield line. Large hail up to the size of ping pong ball and damaging winds gusting up to 60 mph are the main threats.
No severe weather is expected further west towards the I-25 corridor and mountains.
Afternoon and evening storms will be possible in the high country both Thursday and Friday, with a line of storms expected to move across the far southeast plains.
Widespread storms capable of producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rains are expected across the region Saturday through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend and into early next week.
These storms could lead to flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Hail may cause damage to homes and cars and can be deadly for anyone outside while stones of this large are falling. If you have plans outdoors this weekend, be sure to double check the forecast before heading out.
