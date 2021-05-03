Several dogs have been attacked by rabid skunks in Colorado last week, according to public health officials.
The first incident occurred on Wednesday, April 28, when a rabid skunk bit a dog in its leg and paw on Quail Road in Longmont, according to Boulder County Public Health. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to release the rabid skunk from his dog and immediately contacted animal control.
A skunk found on a residential property the exact same day, on April 28, in Platteville has also tested positive for rabies after getting into an altercation with two dogs, according to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.
Officials say another rabid skunk was spotted in the past three weeks near Quail Road but had no previous contact with people or domestic animals.
“Making sure rabies vaccinations are up-to-date for dogs, cats, horses, and valuable livestock is the most important and effective way to protect both animals and humans from contracting rabies,” stated Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist.
Following exposure to a rabid animal, pets that are not vaccinated against the virus may need to be euthanized or placed in a facility quarantine for four months at the owner’s expense.
Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal to humans unless treated before any symptoms appear. It is usually spread from a bite or scratch from an infected animal. Treatment for rabies exposure involves a series of vaccinations.
Public health officials recommend the following precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies:
- DO NOT handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control for guidance.
- Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
- Keep vaccinations current for all dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses.
- Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision when outside.
- Teach children to leave wildlife alone.
- Do not leave pet food in areas that are accessible to wildlife.
Anyone in this area who has been in contact with a skunk or had a domestic animal recently injured by a skunk or unknown animal should contact Boulder County Public Health at 303-441-1564. For more information about rabies, please visit www.BoulderCountyRabies.org.
