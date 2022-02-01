Amid the pressure that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the restaurant industry, some Colorado eateries are getting creative on ways to make up for losses. Several restaurants around the state are planning to require a down payment for reservations upfront.
Popular Italian restaurant and winery in Boulder, Frasca, announced their new reservation down-payment at $25 per person. They offer reservations for eight people, meaning the down payment could end up costing up to $200.
Guests will be refunded their full down payment upon their on-time arrival, co-owner of Frasca Bob Stuckey said in an interview with KDVR. However, if a guest cancels or "no-call no-shows," the restaurant will keep the total payment.
Not showing up to a reservation can result in ripple effect that costs the restaurant staff significantly.
Some places have also started adding an 'inflation fee' or 'COVID fee' to each bill to help make up for losses and increased costs.
The Choice Restaurant Concepts restaurant group that manages several restaurants in Colorado Springs is implementing a 5-percent inflation charge to every ticket. In addition to sales tax and a public improvement fee, guests will be paying a total of 15 percent in taxes, according to a report from KRDO.
In the report, General Manager Travis Blaney claimed that he did not believe that the inflation fee would be a permanent change.
"Rather than raise prices throughout the company, we decided to charge a 5% fee to off-set the current cost differences. The reason that we chose this route was because it allows YOU, the consumer, to hold us accountable for when we remove it," Choice Restaurant Concepts states on their website.
The group owns T-Byrd's Tacos and Tequila, the Dirty Byrd Wings and Whisky, Mood Tapas Bar, District Eleven, and the Bird Tree Café.
(1) comment
I checked the articles associated with this and none of them state anything of increased hourly pay to the restaurant workers. Personally, I will not be eating at any of these restaurants. To say this is temporary is BS in my opinion. They will eventually remove the "surcharge" and just raise the food prices. The "public improvement" fees are also garbage. Landlords charging each sale for their property improvements. I certainly will not be spending my hard earned money on any of these restaurants nor within the buildings of these landlords.
