Several highways in Colorado remain closed Sunday following debris left behind from mudslides and rockfalls, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
U.S. Highway 6 - Loveland Pass, west of Denver, closed Saturday due to rocks and mud on the roadway. Loveland Pass connects Loveland Ski Resort to the east and to Dillon to the west.
The pass also provides access to Keystone Ski Resort and is often used as an alternate route for westbound travelers if Interstate 70 closes at the Eisenhower Tunnel.
UPDATE 3:30 pm Sunday: U.S. Highway 6 - Loveland Pass has reopened after a safety closure was implemented for rocks and mudslide debris on the roadway between mile markers 220 and 228.7.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the junction of U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 119 (Hwy 6 mile marker 260) is closed due to a crash.
HWY 6 AND HWY 119 AT THE JUNCTION ARE CLOSED IN ALL DIRECTIONS DUE TO SERIOUSACCIDENT. UNKNIWN TIME FOR REOPEN. ALTERNATE ROUTES ARE HWY 46 (GOLDEN GATE CANYON) OR I-70 TO CENTRAL CITY PARKWAY pic.twitter.com/HbSBp02UGb— Gilpin Sheriff (@GilpinSheriff) July 25, 2021
The closure on Loveland Pass extends from mile marker 221 to just past marker 228 for all directions of traffic. Officials plan to reopen Loveland Pass late Sunday.
Southeast of Grand Junction, Colorado Highway 141 is shut down for about 50 miles due to mudslide debris. The closure for all traffic extends south of Grand Junction to the town of Gateway from mile marker 110 to 160.
Another closure is in place on CO-141 for northbound and southbound traffic from Gateway to Naturita due to another mudslide. This closure is between mile markers 63 and 100. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Check out this insane footage from near Gateway, Colorado yesterday as over an inch of rain fell in less than an hour!🤯It's a great reminder to #KnowBeforeYouGo during this monsoon season...you never know what you could encounter! #cowx #utwx https://t.co/u8poTSuKyB— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 25, 2021
Colorado Highway 149 north of Lake City is closed to traffic between mile markers 76 to 78 for a mudslide over the road. Crews are allowing each direction of traffic to alternate between lanes. Motorists should plan for delays in travel time due to the closure.
Motorists are advised to use caution if traveling on Colorado Highway 133 between mile markers 53 and 53.5. Traffic is alternating on one lane due to the mudslide in the area north of Redstone Historic District, south of Carbondale.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close for safety if a Flash Flood warning is issued by the National Weather Service and if heavy rain is falling in the area.
Heavy debris flow has recently occurred from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar, ultimately damming part of the Colorado River in the Canyon and leading to flooding on the road and dangerous driving conditions. Always check road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation and the weather forecast from the National Weather Service before traveling in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.