Colorado may be one of the most beautiful places to visit, but according to a data analysis by LawnStarter, a few Colorado cites are among the least glamorous in the country.
The analysis evaluated 200 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on five categories including status and wealth, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment.
"We ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities from most (No. 1) to least (No. 200) glamorous based on their overall scores (out of 100 possible points), averaged across all the weighted metrics," the report said.
Colorado Springs was ranked 115th overall.
Here's how Olympic City USA scored in each category (1 being the best, 200 being the worst):
Status and Wealth: 105
Fine Dining: 102
Beauty: 110
Fashion: 151
Entertainment: 96
Aurora, Lakewood, and Thornton were ranked even lower on the list, ranking 130th, 137th, and 139th, respectively.
Fort Collins, however, ranked the lowest, at 165th. The city ranked the lowest when it came to 'entertainment' and 'status and wealth' categories.
Denver was the only Colorado spot to break the top 25, ranking 23rd. The capital city ranked was ranked highly in both status and wealth, as well as beauty.
Colorado's fickle weather may be another reason for the state's low rankings.
"Nothing screams “glamorous” more than a polished outward appearance. But one characteristic not often associated with beauty is climate. Nearly all of the cities that placed in the top 10 of our Beauty category have warm or hot year-round weather," the report said.
If glamour isn't high on your list of priorities, some Colorado cities have also been named 'most fun,' 'most healthy,' and 'best for singles' in various analyses.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Can’t help noticing that Colorado Springs ranks low in fine dining, while another article—unofficial advertisement, really—touts the arrival of yet another chain burger outlet.
Lol truer words have never been spoken! Spot on list!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.