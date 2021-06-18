A viral Youtube challenge is causing problems in Colorado, with several people caught intentionally lighting 'cotton' from cottonwood trees on fire as a result. Obviously, this is extremely dangerous, especially when conditions are as dry as they currently are.
The 'challenge' consists of sparking a flame on a stretch of the white fluff that falls from cottonwood trees onto the ground, with the flame seen quickly burning through the area covered in cotton and then hopefully disappearing.
See a video of this challenge below:
According to a conversation with South Metro Fire Rescue, several adults have been charged with 4th degree arson in their district after attempting this cotton-burning challenge. Juveniles have also been caught doing the same thing, required to attend a Youth Firestarter Intervention Program as a result.
Clearly, this challenge can be extremely risky, putting life and property at risk. Remember, even an action with relatively innocent intentions can lead to major devastation.
