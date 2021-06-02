The U.S. Forest Service is urging campfire caution after discovering eight unattended fires in the San Juan National Forest in May.
"Please do your part this weekend to prevent human-caused wildfires, the forest service wrote in a Facebook post. "Douse and stir your campfire until it is dead out and cold to the touch."
Another campfire was found unattended and smoking at Buckhorn Lake located above the Uncompahgre Valley southeast of Montrose. According to city officials, there was still plenty of fuel left to burn.
Wildfires can be caused by unattended campfires. Aside from being illegal, abandoning campfires is dangerous, especially when the fire danger elevated.
Leaving a campfire unattended or not fully extinguishing is punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor carrying a maximum fine of $750 and up to six months in jail.
Editor's Note: Never leave a campfire unattended for any reason. Drown all embers, not just the red ones. Pour enough water until the hissing sound stops. As a general rule of thumb if it’s too hot to touch, then it’s too hot to leave.
