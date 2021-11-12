Nearly seven miles of new trails are now open in North Cheyenne Cañon Park in Colorado Springs as a part of the Daniels Pass trail system.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park is around 1,600 acres wide, named for its 1,000-feet deep canyon.
The Daniels Pass Trail System is made of six new trails, including 4 trails bi-directional trails open to non-motorized users and two short hiker-only trails, according to an announcement on the city of Colorado Springs website.
- Daniels Pass Trail: 2.00 miles
- Sweetwater Canyon Trail: 3.07 miles
- Middle Sweetwater Trail: 0.42 miles
- Bruin Trail: 0.62 miles
- Mt. Muscoco Trail (Hiking Only): 0.33 miles
- Greenwood Path (Hiking Only): 0.18 miles
"The new trails will take some time to wear-in, and with the unseasonably warm and dry weather, some sections are loose. Please go easy as you get to know the new routes, and use caution," the announcement read.
North Cheyenne Canyon Road is currently closed through May 2022, so visitors will need to hike into the park on the Columbine Trail.
For a full map of the Daniels Trail System, click here.
