According to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a hiker was airlifted from the area of Lost Lake Trail, west of Eldora, after sustaining serious injuries in a fall.
The hiker, an unidentified 49-year-old male, fell approximately 15 feet, landing upright, but tumbling and hitting his head. He first attempted to self-evacuate with the help of other hikers at the scene, though this attempt failed due to the extent of his injuries.
Paramedics with the Nederland Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to stabilize the hiker. The hiker was then put into a beanbag splint and wheeled litter before being taken to the trailhead. Due to the severity of the hiker's injuries, an Air Ambulance was called.
According to the US Forest Service, the Lost Lake Trail originates from the Hessie Trailhead, traveling 1.4 miles one-way to Lost Lake. The trail is commonly used to access a number of longer trails in the area.
