A missing hiker was found seriously injured on Monday morning, after spending two nights lost in Dream Canyon, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Dream Canyon, located roughly 10 miles from Boulder, is a rugged wilderness area. It's a popular location for climbing, hiking, and camping.
Crews from the sheriff's office and Rocky Mountain Rescue were first alerted to a potentially missing hiker at around 12:47 AM on Monday morning.
"The female had been dropped off by a friend to camp in the area of Dream Canyon at approximately 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022. When her friends did not hear from her on Sunday, they became worried and went back to check on her late in the evening on Sunday. When they arrived, they found her camping supplies untouched and no sign of the female," the release said.
Upon arrival to the campsite, crews interviewed the reporting party and did quick search of the surrounding area. It was ultimately determined that the terrain was too rugged for crews to safely continue the search at night.
At approximately 7 AM on Monday morning, crews from the sheriff's office, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Boulder Emergency Squad, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group launched a large-scale search of the area.
The missing hiker was located at about 10:30 AM on Monday and was suffering from serious injuries. Additional details regarding her condition have not been made available.
"The female reported she had been hiking on Sunday evening and had attempted to climb up a rock when her hand slipped, and she fell, sustaining serious injuries. She attempted to make her way back to camp, but became disoriented in the darkness. She then found a tree and sheltered in place until she was located by rescuers," according to officials.
The woman was evaluated in the field, before being transported to a local hospital by an ambulance that was waiting near the trailhead.
This woman did what she should have done upon becoming lost – stay put and wait for help unless it is unsafe to do so. Continuing to move through rugged terrain can often make it more difficult for searchers to find a person, as the person can move into an area that's already been searched. Additionally, her friends knew to check for her after she missed her scheduled return, presumably because she had shared her plan with them. This is also crucial.
One move that could have made this rescue happen quicker would have been if the woman had a GPS emergency communication device on her person, such as the Garmin inReach. This would have allowed her to communicate her situation to authorities shortly after the accident took place. Mapping features on the device could also have made it possible for her to retrace her steps.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
