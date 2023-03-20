It may be the first day of spring, but winter weather is still expected throughout Colorado this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an atmospheric river is on track to bring a series of snowstorms to the western portion of the state.
The service is calling for one to two feet of snow in most of the mountains, but have predicted that the San Juan Mountains could see up to four feet of fresh snow by week's end.
The first round of snow arrived over the weekend and will continue through Tuesday morning. A second storm arrives on Tuesday evening until Wednesday night.
"Unsettled weather continues through the coming weekend," the service said.
The NWS provided map below shows the expected impact through Thursday:
Wind gusts up to 70 MPH are also expected in the mountains, and could cause travel concerns.
"Lower elevations will see significant amounts of precipitation mostly in the form of rain with potential flooding concerns for southwest Colorado," NWS said.
Areas including Cortez, Dolores, Pagosa Springs, and Durango could experience flooding, according to the service.
"Travel, especially over mountain passes, will be difficult to near impossible at times. Expect winter driving conditions with icy and snow packed roads at higher elevations with areas of blowing snow due to strong wind gusts," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
