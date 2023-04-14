A series of rockslides has forced a closure at Dillon Dam Road in Summit County, according to officials from the Summit County Road and Bridge Department.
In a Thursday news release, officials announced that emergency scaling crews are working to clear the slide, but operations are expected to take place until at least Tuesday.
Officials are asking commuters to use Interstate 70 as an alternative route to bypass Dillon Dam Road.
"Please allow for extra travel time and exercise caution while navigating I-70 due to road damage and CDOT construction activity expected between Silverthorne and Frisco," the release said.
Dillon Dam Road travels alongside Dillon Reservoir, between Frisco and Silverthorne. Official updates regarding the extended closure can be found at summitcountyco.gov/scalert.
"We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause, and we are working diligently to complete the necessary repairs and reopen Dillon Dam Road as soon as possible," said Robert Jacobs, Director of the Summit County Road and Bridge Department. "We appreciate the public's patience and understanding during this time of year when rockslides are common due to warming temperatures."
No further information has been made available at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.