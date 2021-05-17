Photo Credit: @CSP_Eagle (via Twitter).

UPDATE: This road is now open as of 9:00 AM. Use caution as crews may still be on the scene.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, an extended closure is expected on I-70 due to a semi truck fire near Edwards, Colorado.

The closure is located at mile marker 163 and crews are on scene to extinguish the fire. The initial tweet regarding the closure went out at 7:28 AM.

Those attempting to travel this section of road in the westbound direction should use Colorado Highway 6 as a detour.

For updates, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

