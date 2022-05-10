An accident that involved a semi-truck on Interstate 25 sparked a wildland fire early Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs, according to officials from the City of Fountain.
Crews responded to the crash at about 2:40 AM, by which time the front end of the truck had already caught fire. The flames reportedly spread from the truck to a woodland area between I-25 and Front Range Road, just outside Fort Carson.
Firefighting teams from the Hanover, Security, and Fort Carson Fire departments worked to fight the blaze. By about 3:50 AM, both the truck fire and wildland fire were under control, officials say. By 5:11 AM, both fires were extinguished.
The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported by officials.
BREAKING: Fire next to SB I25 at Mesa Ridge.— Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) May 10, 2022
Appears a semi may have been on fire, working to get more info. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/dSHBE9c8YT
