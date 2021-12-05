A semi-truck spilled fuel onto the highway after crashing early on Sunday morning. The crash occurred at around 6 AM on Interstate 25, near the Windsor exit, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
CSP closed the right lane of northbound I-25 at exit 262 for an hour, as multiple agencies responded to the spill.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available, and no injuries were reported.
No injuries to driver and co-driver. Right lane will remain closed for clean up and recovery. https://t.co/KygUPFnDPi pic.twitter.com/nmQk5a1GRs— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) December 5, 2021
