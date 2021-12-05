Semi

Photo courtesy: Colorado State Patrol in Larimer

A semi-truck spilled fuel onto the highway after crashing early on Sunday morning. The crash occurred at around 6 AM on Interstate 25, near the Windsor exit, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). 

CSP closed the right lane of northbound I-25 at exit 262 for an hour, as multiple agencies responded to the spill. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately available, and no injuries were reported.  

