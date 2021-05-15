Semi Crash I-70 Glenwood Springs May 15, 2021 (Photo) Credit Colorado Department of Transportation

A crashed semi truck caused eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs to close Saturday.

The eastbound lanes were closed to all traffic at mile marker 116 about 3 PM at Exit 116 - Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs.

One eastbound lane reopened about 4:40 PM.

All westbound lanes are open as of about 4:10 PM, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-70 eastbound traffic May 15, 2021 Courtesy CDOT

Traffic camera showing eastbound traffic backed up on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs, 0.4 miles west of Colorado Highway 82 exit, Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Photo Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews are warning motorists to expect delays and intermittent closures of eastbound I-70 lanes near Glenwood Springs. 

Check CDOT's Travel Center for updated road closures and conditions. 

