A crashed semi truck caused eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs to close Saturday.
The eastbound lanes were closed to all traffic at mile marker 116 about 3 PM at Exit 116 - Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs.
One eastbound lane reopened about 4:40 PM.
I-70 is open at mile-marker 114 & 116 EB for one lane traffic, Glenwood Springs. There will be intermittent closures for the next several hours.— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) May 15, 2021
All westbound lanes are open as of about 4:10 PM, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
Crews are warning motorists to expect delays and intermittent closures of eastbound I-70 lanes near Glenwood Springs.
Check CDOT's Travel Center for updated road closures and conditions.
I-70 EB: Crash at Exit 116 - CO 82; Glenwood Springs. Update: Eastbound lanes closed, one westbound lane open, expect delays. https://t.co/JsBNE4EfIr— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.