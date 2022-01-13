According to an emergency alert from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, an ice jam has released on the Roaring Fork River. The department is instructing those near the river to seek higher ground immediately from Snowmass Canyon to Carbondale. The alert was published at 3:19 PM on Thursday, January 13. How long those in the area should use caution was not noted in the release, but updates may be posted on the department's Twitter page.
An ice jam occurs as floating ice accumulates along a stream or river, acting as a sort of dam. This can cause flooding in communities near where water flow is blocked, as well as a rush of water downstream when the ice jam eventually releases.
See a video of an ice jam that released on December 22 on the Roaring Fork River below:
Read more about ice jams and flooding here and find updates from the Sheriff's Office here.
