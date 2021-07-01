According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning has been activated in the area of Idaho Springs, Central City, and Black Hawk until 2:15 PM. This includes a section of Interstate 70 that is popular for those traveling between the Front Range and the central mountains.
When a flash flood warning is activated, it means that a flood is happening, is imminent, or is likely. It also means that conditions will pose a threat to life or property.
Traffic cameras along Interstate 70 show rain, but no flooding on the road, as of 1 PM.
Significant rainfall is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening along the Front Range, likely to be followed by more rain on Friday. A flood watch is in effect for the I-25 corridor and beyond from 2 PM until 8 PM, including places like Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Cañon City, Pueblo, Westcliffe, and Trinidad. Higher elevations along the eastern slopes of the Front Range are expected to see some of the worst weather.
This is a breaking story. Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
