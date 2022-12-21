During wintertime in Colorado, ice jams can pose a serious risk to those near rivers and streams.
As ice breaks and moves down the stream, it can block water flow, creating a makeshift dam that can sometimes result in flooding. The ice jam can then release, sending a sudden surge of water downstream, capable of pulling debris into its flow from river banks.
This has been a problem in recent days in the Pitkin County area. Ice jams have released along the Frying Pan River and the Roaring Fork River, resulting in authorities asking the public to move away from the river and seek higher ground over long stretches of land. An ice jam release has taken place in the area on December 21, 18, and 17.
When recreating near a river in the winter, be aware of this occurrence and be ready to move if water levels start to surge, as they can experience significant rise and bring dangerous debris with the current.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.