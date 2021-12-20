Normal operations have resumed following a Monday afternoon scare at Denver International Airport.
At approximately 12:30 PM, an individual bypassed security, descending elevators and boarding an on-site train. Trains were temporarily shut down as a result. Referred to as a 'security incident' at the time, airport officials were also sure to include the detail that all passengers and employees were safe.
The individual was apprehended by Denver Police, with an investigation into the situation ongoing.
