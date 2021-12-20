Denver International Airport Photo Credit: Andy445 (iStock).

Photo Credit: Andy445 (iStock).

 Andy445

Normal operations have resumed following a Monday afternoon scare at Denver International Airport.

At approximately 12:30 PM, an individual bypassed security, descending elevators and boarding an on-site train. Trains were temporarily shut down as a result. Referred to as a 'security incident' at the time, airport officials were also sure to include the detail that all passengers and employees were safe.

The individual was apprehended by Denver Police, with an investigation into the situation ongoing.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.