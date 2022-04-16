Passengers at Denver International Airport were delayed on Friday night after a security breach halted trains, flights, and TSA checkpoints, officials say.
Two individuals reportedly attempted to bypass security, forcing the stop, according to a report from KDVR.
At around 8:30 PM, the incident was resolved, DIA officials said in a tweet. An airport official told KDVR that "there was no threat."
