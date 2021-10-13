According to mapping from the National Weather Service, 8 or more inches of snow could land in the mountains north of Steamboat Springs as a second wave of snow moves through the state from Thursday to Friday. This wave of snow will likely drop much less and be much less widespread compared to the snowstorm that hit the state on Tuesday night.
In addition to the potential eight-plus inches landing in the Steamboat Springs area, current mapping shows snow in the range of six inches in the central mountains as the most likely scenario, with up to two inches along the I-25 corridor in Castle Rock and Denver areas.
In a map that shows high-end projected totals, areas around Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Vail are projected to get snow in the six to eight-inch range, with up to six inches possible in the surrounding mountains. This high-end prediction calls for 2 inches of snow in Denver and Boulder, three inches of snow in Castle Rock and Estes Park, and one inch of snow in Colorado Springs.
As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday night, mountains in the north saw up to 15 inches of accumulation. Mountains in the southwest also saw significant snowfall. Most other mountains in the state got up to eight inches.
Several roads faced closures as the storms rolled through and winds also presented a problem, with at least one spot reporting 72 mile per hour winds. Trail Ridge Road and Independence Pass remain closed today.
As winter storms continue to hit Colorado, stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website. Another great website to check is OpenSnow.com.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.