The body of the second snowmobiler that was caught in an avalanche on Corona Pass on Saturday has been located and recovered, according to officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
The slide occurred at around 2 PM on the east face of Mount Epworth, which is located roughly six miles east of Winter Park. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), it took place at an elevation of about 11,600 feet on a slope of about 35 degrees.
The first victim was recovered by emergency responders with the help of citizens that were in the area on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, life-saving efforts were attempted on the 58-year-old from Northern Colorado, but ultimately failed.
Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene to look for the second victim early on Sunday morning, after pausing search efforts overnight.
The second victim, a 52-year-old man from Northern Colorado, was found deceased at around 11 AM. More details regarding his identity have not yet been made available.
“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. We encourage those recreating in our backcountry to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of our avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)," said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin.
These deaths represent the third and fourth avalanche deaths of the season in Colorado. Condolences goes out to those affected.
