The rule is simple – give bison 75 feet of space at all times as this species is wild and unpredictable, prone to take defensive action when threatened. But, once again, someone at Yellowstone failed to follow this policy, resulting in the second goring at the park in just three days.
A 71-year-old woman was visiting the park from Pennsylvania when a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake gored her. Prior to the incident, the woman and her daughter were inadvertently approaching the bison as they returned to their car at a nearby trailhead.
As the woman got closer to the bison, it charged, striking her and resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming for treatment.
While the woman probably didn't think she was threatening the bison, her closing in on the animal is likely what prompted the defensive response.
This follows the goring of a Colorado Springs man at Yellowstone on June 28 and another goring on May 30. In both cases, the involved bisons charged people as they approached the animals despite the policy that's in place.
Generally, a bison does not face consequences for a defensive encounter with a human.
It's easy to say "the woman in this recent case didn't mean to threaten the animal," which is presumably accurate, but bison don't make exceptions for intent. This shows the importance of following the policies about wildlife that are in place at parks and natural spaces as they are key to safety. Wild animals can be dangerous and should be kept at a distance. At Yellowstone, that distance is 25 yards for large animals and 100 yards for bears and wolves.
It's also helpful to be aware of what signs a bison can show before a charge, including bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, and snorting. It is not recommended to attempt to stand your ground when a charge is about to take place – immediately walk or run away from the animal instead. Bear spray can be helpful, but isn't a sure bet.
