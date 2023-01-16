Vail Village and Lionshead Colorado Night View Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

 Adventure_Photo

According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area.

A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following an on-mountain medical incident. Ski patrol responded to the emergency situation on an intermediate trail in the Game Creek Bowl area of the resort and the individual was transported to Vail Health Hospital. After further emergency care at the medical facility, the person was pronounced deceased.

This is the fourth on-resort incident leading to a death to be reported this slopesport season in Colorado. In addition to those deaths, one skier and one snowboarder have died in the backcountry.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

