According to Keystone Resort, ropes are set to drop this Friday, October 28, as the destination opens up two miles of terrain.
Skiers and snowboarders will be able to take to Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails, as well as a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.
Early guests will get free donuts and hot cocoa, as well as a chance to win first chair prizes from Helly Hansen. A DJ will be on-site at the top of the mountain throughout the day.
Starting on Friday, the resort will be open seven days a week from 8:30 AM to 4 PM, with night skiing returning on Thanksgiving weekend and taking place on weekends and holidays.
Guests are encouraged to purchase lift tickets in advance.
As of now, Keystone will be the second resort to open in Colorado. That being said, with more snow falling this week, other areas are bound to open soon.
Find out more information on the Keystone Resort website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.