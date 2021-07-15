This image shows the approximate location of where the most recent body was found, with Horseshoe Lake visible in the distance. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps

According to a report from the Denver Post, a second body has been found in Loveland's Dry Creek near where an adult male body was recovered in late June.

A spokesperson from the Loveland Police Department said that the most recently discovered body was found by a mosquito control employee and had likely been there for a long period of time.

No indication of cause of death has been released in regard to the body discovered this week, nor for the one found on June 28.

The first body was found near the creek behind businesses on the 3300 block or North Garfield Avenue, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, with the second body found on the 3600 block of the same street, just three blocks away.

The map below shows the general area that both bodies were found, with the northern pin drop being the 3600 block of North Garfield Avenue. Businesses in the area include a liquor store, a bar, a thrift store, and a number of vehicle-related companies. A residential area is also found nearby.

Police have not indicated that the two deaths are related.

