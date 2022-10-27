According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road.
The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being deemed suspicious. Wilson's body was discovered in the area of the 4600 block of Old Stage Road, which is located west of popular tourist attraction Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
After several months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap was identified as a suspect in the case on October 6, charged with second degree murder. At the time he was identified, Dunlap was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.
A second arrest in the case took place on October 21, when Laina Curtis turned herself in on charges of being an accessory to the crime. She is now out on bail.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
